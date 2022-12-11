Johnny Depp has been quite a lover boy. He’s dated some of the most famous names including Kate Winslet, Winona Ryder, and Jennifer Grey. While there are also many others, the most controversial relationship has been with ex-wife Amber Heard. But do you know where is the wildest place your favourite superstar has hooked up at? Scroll below as we detail some of his unknown secrets!

As most know, Johnny has been quite unlucky in love. He was married to makeup artist Lori Anne Allison for 2 years. After his split, he went on to date multiple women and even got engaged to Jennifer Grey and Sherilyn Finn. A similar route even took place with Winona Ryder but it was only with Vanessa Paradis that he finally tied the knot and welcomed two beautiful children. Everyone knows his following relationship with Amber Heard and how it all ended.

It was once on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Johnny Depp ended up revealing his wildest secrets. The host asked him during a rapid-fire round, “What is the strangest place you have hooked up at?” To this, the superstar responded, “A car trunk… the trunk of a car.. in closed.” The audience began cheering for him but Ellen interrupted and clarified, “Don’t even… he’s not serious… there is no way.”

“Who’s your first celebrity crush?” Ellen Degeneres questioned to which Johnny Depp hilariously responded, “Carol Channing.”

The most interesting part was witnessed when the host quipped, “Out of all your co-stars, who is the best kisser?”

Johnny Depp left everyone in his splits with his answer that said, “Javier Bardem”

For the unversed, Johnny and Javier were a part of the movie, Before Night Falls, which was about a gay Cuban poet.

Well, no one can be as savage as Johnny Depp. Isn’t it?

