The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard resumes next week at the Fairfax County courthouse in Virginia. The trial case didn’t take place this week because judge Penney Azcarate had some personal reasons for it and will now resume on the upcoming Monday. Amid the same, Johnny’s ex-fiancée Jennifer Grey appeared on The Tamron Hall Show to promote her new memoir and also addressed the actor’s physical appearance from the footage doing the rounds on social media. Scroll below to read the full statement.

Advertisement

For those of you who don’t know, Johnny and Jennifer were engaged for a brief period of time during 1988 and in the recent interaction on television, she opened up on the actor’s physical appearance and that she couldn’t even recognise him from the footage and that she was saddened about it.

Advertisement

Talking on The Tamron Hall Show, Jennifer Grey opened up on ex-fiancée Johnny Depp’s ongoing defamation trial with Amber Heard and said, “I will say that I haven’t watched any of it. I don’t even know how to. I don’t even know how to get Court TV. I don’t even know where it would be. But from clips or things that I’ve come across, I don’t recognise the person. It’s nothing to do with anything that I’ve ever experienced, and it makes me sad. I don’t understand what’s going on, and I just want everyone to be okay.”

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard fell for each other on the sets of ‘The Rum Diary’ and got married in 2015. After two years, the Aquaman actress filed for divorce in 2017 and wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2019 calling Johnny a ‘wife-beater’ without mentioning his name.

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Grey opening up on the ongoing defamation trial between Depp & Heard? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Kylie Jenner’s Expensive Car Collection: LaFerrari Worth $1.5 Million To Bugatti Chiron & We Can’t Believe Her Goal In Life Is To ‘Just Live’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube