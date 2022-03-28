Kylie Jenner recently flaunted her shoe collections, which was easily around a million dollars, and it wasn’t even all of the pairs she owns. Taking that into consideration, it is obvious that the Kylie Cosmetics founder has an impressive collection of cars that ranges from hundreds of thousands to millions.

Recently, Jenner made the news after she revealed changing the name of her second child. The make-up mogul gave birth to her first son with Travis Scott in February. The couple named him ‘Wolf’, but recently, Kylie decided to change it. However, she did not reveal the new name. She and Travis also have a daughter, Stormi.

Amidst her revamped million-dollar business and new kid, we bring you Kylie Jenner’s massively expensive car collection. If you have followed the KUWTK star on her social media and YouTube channel, then you’d know that she has vehicles from a range of luxurious brands like Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, Bugatti Mercedes, and whatnot.

It seems like Kylie Jenner has a car that can match all her outfits. We have to start with her all-black Rolls Royce with a pink interior. The automobile is worth $300k, but it’s custom-made so it probably costs even higher. It is the perfect ‘mom-car’ for her and says “Stormi’s Mom” and “special build” on it.

Kylie Jenner posted a photo of herself posing with her $3M Bugatti Chiron, which she bought after briefly splitting from Travis Scott in 2019. She even posted a video flaunting the details of this expensive automobile but took that down after fans slammed her for showing off.

Not only does she have custom-made cars, but Jenner also owns a few limited editions. This includes the Lamborghini’s Super SUV, Urus, which can hit a top speed of 314 km per hour. It is worth around $200k, and she owns that car in a bright red colour.

We have to talk about her Goldish-Brown G-Wagon. Kylie‘s car collection includes several heavy vehicles, but nothing matches this Mercedes. The basic model starts with around $140k.

Last, but definitely not the least, is Kylie Jenner’s rare LaFerrari. It is one of her most ambitious collections. The car is Ferrari’s vehicle that provides the highest power output. This automobile is easily worth $1.5 million!

Kylie Jenner once famously said that the new goal in her life is ‘just live.’ But from all looking at this huge car collection, it seems like she is doing more than just ‘living.’

