



Rihanna, the Hollywood pop singer, has a style sense that no one can match. Apart from being a popular singer, she is an entrepreneur of a beauty brand named Fenty Beauty and lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. She is bold, sultry savvy and everything under the sun. She never shies away from showing off her skin aur wearing revealing clothes. She owns every piece of clothing like its her own and styles it like there’s no tomorrow!

RiRi’s sartorial choice is something we all look forward to. Be it going br*less or wearing sheer bikinis, donning outfits while showing off her busty assets, the singer always puts her best fashion foot forward to make it to the headlines.

Recently, we stumbled upon a series of Rihanna’s pictures on one of her fan pages on Instagram, where she looked nothing less than a hot mama! She can be seen wearing a black lingerie set, including a sheer material padded br*, black knickers, and while flaunting her b*tt cheeks, she paired it with a netted black skirt. She accessorised it with a few bracelets, few rings, a junk neckpiece, a chain with pendant and black heels.

For makeup, Rihanna opted for a glam look, including full coverage foundation, contoured cheeks and nose, blush on apple of the cheeks, defined brows, smokey cat eye look and brown lip shade with a tint of gloss. She kept her curly hair open which added a lil bit of edge to the whole boho chic beachy vibe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RİHANNA🔵 (@rihannaofficiall)

She surely dished out a major hawt summery look in this chilly weather, and we cannot stop but gaze at her curvy figure! What about you? What do you think about her whole black lingerie look! Let us know in the comments!

