Dakota Johnson knows how to put on her best fashion self when it comes to making an appearance be it on the red carpet or at any event or even at the Met Gala. She has never shied away from showing off her skin and wearing revealing clothes. Dakota has owned her skin confidently ever since she played Anastasia Steel in Fifty Shades of Grey franchise. Recently, we came across another picture of Dakota where she looked scintillating in a white dress and we couldn’t take our eyes off her. Scroll below to find out!

Dakota loves to play with her looks and especially with her hair. Sometimes she has a caramel brown colour in her hair, sometimes she has bangs, sometimes layers and fringes, and sometimes she has a blonde blob cut. Now she has a blond hair look!

Advertisement

Advertisement

A while back, we got our hands on a picture on Instagram from a photoshoot done in 2016 for Marie Claire’s magazine, where Dakota Johnson looked drop dead gorgeous. In the picture, Dakota could be seen wearing a white sleeveless lacy cut-out dress with layers of flair, that gave a princessy vibe. The cut-outs added more edge to the look and made the actress look more sultry. She posed leaning on a wall looking back straight at the camera, and her sunkissed s*xy stare made us forget about the reality!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Patrick (@hollywoodcelebrities_fan)

Dakota Johnson opted for a minimal makeup, including a full coverage foundation, blushed cheeks, voluminous mascara, brown lip shade, defined brows, and kept her hair frizzy and messy to give a ‘just woke up like this’ look!

It’s s*xy, hot and beautiful – all at the same time! Her look is enough to make us sing ‘All good boys go to heaven, but bad boys bring heaven to you’, and yes, not only the bad boys, we all would bring heaven to her! What say? Let us know in the comments below!

For more fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian In Marilyn Monroe’s Iconic Dress To Bella Hadid’s Spray On Coperni Ensemble – 5 Biggest & Most Talked About Fashion Moments Of 2022!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News