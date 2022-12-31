



Lady Gaga happens to be one of the most popular singers in the world. Not just that, she is also known for her philanthropic work and brilliant acting skills. And well, her bold fashion sense is known across the world. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Gaga’s b**bs popped out flashing her n*pples while performing with Ariana Grande at VMAs suffering a major wardrobe mishap. But guess what? She handled it like a true queen and kept performing despite the mishap! Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

Gaga is massively popular on social media with over 53 million followers on Instagram. The singer also happens to be quite active there and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to fans on the photo-sharing site.

Now coming back to the topic, Lady Gaga is known for her fierce attitude and kindness among her fans. Her talent is incredible and over the years, she has won so many awards for it. During the 2020 VMAs, the Bloody Mary singer performed a medley with Ariana Grande.

Amid the same, Lady Gaga accidentally flashed her n*pples that popped out while she was performing leading to a major wardrobe malfunction. But like a true icon and legend, Gaga put on a brave face and kept performing without taking a pause for even a single second.

Take a look at it below:

Rewatching the #VMAs and I noticed a nip slip. Did anyone else catch that? 👀 I talk about #LadyGaGa AND #ArianaGrande in my new memoir! Get your copies! Order “TMI: My Life In Scandal” from your favorite indie bookstores or directly at https://t.co/OmGlZOmZzZ pic.twitter.com/dq3gnCf2ih — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) September 1, 2020

She’s a true performer indeed.

Watch her full performance here:

What are your thoughts on Lady Gaga suffering a wardrobe malfunction during her performance at VMAs 2020? Tell us in the space below.

