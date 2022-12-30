Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio is well known for dating several actresses and supermodels. Now he is making headlines once again for dating a 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas. As the news broke, the actress’ father actor Lorenzo Lamas opens up about their relationship.

Leonardo and Victoria were spotted on what appeared to be a date in West Hollywood last week. Soon word spread like wildfire as pictures of them also went viral on social media. Now the actress’ father claims that she is quite “smitten” with Leo. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with New York Post, Victoria Lamas‘s father and actor Lorenzo Lamas got candid about her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. “I know she likes him very much. I think they met last month. I’m not sure of the circumstances, but that’s what she told me,” he said.

He further said, “She’s very smitten. I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday — just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts. And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she’s very young.”

Lorenzo Lamas then went for Leonardo DiCaprio‘s film Titanic joke for good measure. He said, “I just told her, you know, absolutely no trans-Atlantic cruises with Leo. Anyway, I’m excited for her. I know that it’s been a while since she’s had a serious relationship … She’s got a big heart and she tends to give it freely.”

Lorenzo called back 15 minutes post-interview “after apparently being admonished by his daughter” to clarify things, saying “They’re friends, they’re not in a serious relationship. And I just want that to be clear.” He also added that she’s “fond of him,” but they’re “not dating.”

