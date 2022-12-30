Hollywood has given us some real and true friendships among the celebrities the cherish for life. One amongst all these is Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez who have an enduring acquaintance. Time and again we have seen the duo of female singers making uplifting statements about each in public which has always sent major BFF goals. Their friendship goes back to the time in 2008 when they were introduced to each other by the Jonas brothers. They hit it off instantly at a movie premiere for Another Cinderella Story and have been inseparable since.

At that time Taylor was dating Joe Jonas and Gomez was with Nick. Both are now happily married to Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, respectively. In today’s throwback story, we bring to you an interesting piece of advice that Gomez with her fans.

In October 2014, Selena Gomez appeared on the CBS daytime talk show, The Talk where she spilt the beans and spoke at length about her friendship with Selena Gomez. On the same show, the Cardigan singer revealed the million-dollar piece of advice she received from her dear friend and the singer. And we must such it is life-changing advice and raise a toast to such friendship.

Selena Gomez told host Sharon Osbourne, “She was actually at my house the other day and we were sitting by the fire and I was talking about relationships and business in my life and she just kind of looked at me and was like. Selena, if you’re the smartest person in the room, I think you’re going to be in the wrong room. She thinks I should constantly surround myself with people who are going to make me better, that is going to challenge and motivate me. It kind of stuck with me. I want to surround myself with those people.”

