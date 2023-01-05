It was Sam Raimi who had first introduced our friendly neighbourhood superhero through Tobey Maguire who was not born with powers but became one by accident. However, Tobey ruled our hearts being the first live-action Spider-man, looking so real and innocent. However, did you know the Marvel studios weren’t sold on Tobey to be the Spider-Man even though in Sam Raimi’s head he was the one? Yes, that’s right. Scroll below to read what he had done to lock in the role!

After Tobey, Andrew Garfield wore the shoes as Amazing Spider-Man, and later, Tom Holland became MCU’s Spider-Man who is now ruling over our hearts. However, Spider-Man: No Way Home will always be special as we got our childhood days back through Tobey and Andrew.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to how Tobey Maguire secured the role of being Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man. In an interview with Howard Stern in 2002, Tobey can be heard saying “In Sam’s mind I think I was the guy but the studio wasn’t sold on me.” When the host asked whether it’s true that Sam then went to shoot some sort of a movie with him to prove that he will be a good Spider-Man, Tobey revealed “It was a bit of process. We shot an audition tape in a room and it was sent to them. Took them a couple of days to see it and even if it rubbed off my ego a little bit. But then they saw the tape and they were like ‘we know he can act let’s see if he can do an action scene’.”

Tobey Maguire further added, “So we did a proper action scene and I wore a blue unitard which compresses the muscle so you could see the definition and I was in pretty good shape so I peeled the thing down, tied it around my waist and did the action scene topless.” Howard then can be heard saying it was a smooth move as he got his $30 million payday from the movies.

Watch the full interview here:

Well, Tobey Maguire surely knows how to impress! *wink* Did you know about this incident? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for news and updates!

Must Read: Ellie Goulding Cheated On Ex-Boyfriend Ed Sheeran With One Direction’s Niall Horan? She Has A Savage Response To Scandalous Past Allegations!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News