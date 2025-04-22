Andrew Garfield isn’t shutting the door on Spider-Man, but he’s not exactly swinging back in either, not unless things get weird. And not the kind of world that’s just alternate timelines or multiverse cameos. He’s talking offbeat, unexpected, creatively strange. The type of returns that flips the script instead of just revisiting it.

From Controversial Reboot to Cult Favorite

Garfield stepped into the red-and-blue suit for The Amazing Spider-Man back in 2012, which was a reboot that had big shoes to fill after fans had grown fond of Tobey Maguire’s web-slinging charm.

Despite the initial resistance, the film turned out to be a commercial win, pulling in $758 million worldwide, and critics and audiences gave it a respectable nod. He returned for a second round, but it wasn’t until No Way Home that Garfield reclaimed the viewers’ hearts. This time, he shared the screen with Maguire and Tom Holland, creating a fan moment that practically broke the internet.

At a recent Abu Dhabi Comic Con, Garfield revealed to fans the condition that could convince him to step back into the Spider-Man suit. “I would love to play the character again in some capacity, but I think it would have to be very weird. I think I would like to do something extraordinary. I would want to do something unique, offbeat, and surprising,” he said, according to Collider.

Andrew Garfield has stated he would like to reprise his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. “I think it would have to be very weird, I think I would like to do something very strange. I would want to do something very unique, off beat & surprising” #SpiderMan #AndrewGarfield pic.twitter.com/0HpVRoSq4P — SPIDER-MAN BRAND NEW DAY NEWS & COUNTDOWN (@SpiderManCD) April 20, 2025

Andrew Garfield’s Life After No Way Home

Garfield’s career has soared beyond superheroics since hanging up the spandex. While Holland and Maguire stayed close to genre work, Garfield pivoted. He chased emotionally charged roles, landed Oscar nominations for Hacksaw Ridge and Tick, Tick… BOOM!, and took a quieter but no less impressive path through prestige TV and indie films. He’s the only Spider-Man who can claim Academy Award recognition, not once but twice.

He has also been selective since No Way Home. The 41-year-old starred in Under the Banner of Heaven and played opposite Florence Pugh in A24’s We Live in Time, and he’s got a packed slate coming up. Later this year, he’s in After the Hunt, a Luca Guadagnino crime thriller that drops October 17.

There’s also The Life of Jesus with Miles Teller, a hush-hush Scorsese project still simmering behind the scenes. And not to mention Voyagers, where he’ll take on the role of Carl Sagan, and The Magic Faraway Tree, a fantasy drama with Rebecca Ferguson that feels plucked from a storybook.

For now, Spider-Man’s future is floating in limbo.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood

Must Read: Easter Bunny Movie With Hugh Jackman Cracks Netflix’s Global Top 10 After 13 Years—Guess Which One?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News