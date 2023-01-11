Andrew Garfield is currently one of the most eligible bachelors in the world and what we wouldn’t give to date him. The actor made a stylish appearance at the 80th Golden Globes Awards today dressed in a burnt orange coloured suit looking dapper as ever and now the thirsty internet is lurking over his extraordinary fashion affair while netizens are reacting to his video on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

Andrew doesn’t happen to have his official social media account but thanks to his crazy fan following across the world, he has many fan pages dedicated to him on Instagram. Now talking about his recent appearance, Garfield managed to turn heads with his stylish look earlier today at the prestigious event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

E! News took to their official Instagram account and shared Andew Garfield’s video from Golden Globe Awards 2023 where he was dressed in a burnt orange coloured suit looking dapper as ever in it.

The Spider-Man actor paired his suit with a black shirt and formal shoes while donning a slick hairstyle.

Take a look at Andrew Garfield’s video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

That’s giving 2023 energy y’all. VIBRANT. S*XY. And HOT!

Reacting to his video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Damn. This man is pumpkin spice latte personified.”

Another user commented, “I just love that he can go from serious smolder look to adorable smile in an instant 👏🔥”

A third user commented, “He always looks so good even in 🧡🧡🧡🧡Especially with that 🍑”

What are your thoughts on netizens lurking over Andrew Garfield’s latest appearance on the internet? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: ‘Spider-Man’ Tobey Maguire Calls Bully Maguire Memes ‘A Funny Discovery’ & Breaks Silence If He Can Still Do The Infamous Dance: “Every Morning…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News