Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most popular actors in the world and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor never misses an opportunity to dominate headlines with his alleged romance rumours with young girls especially below 25 as the internet suggests. The Titanic actor is now trending on the internet for reportedly dating a 19-year-old model named Eden Polani and netizens are yet again trolling him on social media leaving some of the really hilarious reactions on Instagram. Scroll below to read the scoop.

A while ago, Leo was making headlines for his brewing romance with Victoria’s Secret model Gigi Hadid. While their romance didn’t last that long, they certainly made buzz with it for a short period of time.

Now, if the reports are to be believed, Leonardo DiCaprio is currently dating a 19-year-old model named Eden Polani and the news is going crazy viral on the internet. Girlyzar shared the news on their official Instagram account reported via Daily Mail and it has netizens trolling the actor for dating young women on social media yet again.

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GIRLYZAR • FEMALE POP CULTURE & MEMES (@girlyzar)

Reacting to the post on Instagram, a user commented, “what do women see in him?😭 he aint the man he was 30 years ago no more”

Another user commented, “She is my age and he is my dad 💀”

“Can we all agree now that’s he’s a gross old man,” a third user commented.

A fourth user commented, “It just blows my mind that no one has called him a predator before…. Because it’s giving pedo vibes.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Leonardo DiCaprio for dating a 19-year-old model Eden Polani? Tell us in the space below.

