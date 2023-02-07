Nana Patekar, known for his powerful performances in Bollywood was once offered a Hollywood project opposite Academy Award winner Leonardo De Caprio. While any other would actor would have gone for the role in the west, Nana Patekar refused to go to Hollywood. Read on to find out why he refused this opportunity.

Over the years, many Indian film actors have made a transition from the Hindi film industry to the West. Along with that, many are still planning to get their call from Hollywood. As revealed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, the actor refused the role as he did not want to play a role of a terrorist in Ridley Scott’s Body of Lies starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

In a conversation with Saurabh Dwivedi on Lallantop, Anurag Kashyap talked about how he wanted to work with Nana Patekar. Though he could not with Nana, he once got him a role in an international film called The Pool that went on to win an award at the Sundance Film Festival.

Anurag later reveals that the movie was appraised by Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott and he decided to cast Nana Patekar in his then-upcoming film Body of Lies starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe & Mark Strong. He says, “Ridley Scott ka mail aaya. Unko Nana Patekar chahiye they Body of Lies ke liye. Mark Strong ke role ke liye. Toh Nana Patekar ke paas main waapas gaya. Maine kaha Ridley Scott ko Mark ke character ke liye aap chahiye. Unhonein kahaa kya hai, baat ki aur bole yeh terrorist ka role hai main nahin karoonga aur mana kar diya.”

During the conversation, Anurag detailed how Nana’s previous Hollywood movie, The Pool was a small-budget project. Despite knowing that he won’t get paid much since it’s a low-budget film, Nana Patekar still went and shot for the movie.

With Anurag recalling the incident, it is quite evident that Nana Patekar would do a small role in a small Hollywood project but never play a role of a ‘terrorist’. And hence, this is the reason he is one of the most loved actors in the Indian film industry!

