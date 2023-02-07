Dakota Johnson is a versatile actress who knows how to live life in style. Be it her red carpet look or a simple brunch outing, the Fifty Shades Of Grey actress has always put her best fashion foot forward. She has a unique sartorial choice when it comes to fashion and has never disappointed her massive fan, who loves and admires her. Today, we bring you a time when she had posed for the Elle magazine in a pale pink outfit and served a sultry lewk! Check out below!

Dakota is not very active on social media handles, but her fans always share updates. Be it from her movie premieres or magazine photoshoots or just normal paparazzi photos.

One such fan page shared a picture on Instagram where Dakota Johnson can be seen posing for Elle magazine in a pale pink co-ord set. The outfit included parallel pants, an oversized sequinned blazer and the actress paired it with a sheer netted top which made her flaunt her washboard abs along with side b**bs.

Dakota Johnson knows how to carry herself even in a body-baring outfit like this. She had completed the look with dewy makeup with lots of blush, highlighter, contoured cheeks and nose, defined brows, soft smokey eyes and mascara-laden lashes. She added a brown lip shade to accentuate the paleness of the pink. Dakota accessorised the look with a pair of diamond drops and kept everything subtle to maintain the focus of the sequins in the dress.

Be it a pant suit or a casual shirt and jeans, Dakota Johnson has always made it look chic and stylish. She is the boss b*tch and her outfit choices are proof of the same. In this look, she kept her hair open, and her s*xy gaze kept us hypnotized to her whole look.

What are your thoughts about Dakota Johnson’s look? Let us know in the comments below!

