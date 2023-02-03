Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania: Paul Rudd Signs His Superhero Helmet Looking Stylish AF At An Australian Special Fan Event!

Director Peyton Reed joined stars Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors on the red carpet last evening at an Australian Special Fan Event for Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.” Fans came together at HOYTS Entertainment Quarter in Sydney to celebrate the upcoming big-screen debut of the epic, sci-fi adventure.

Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a. and Stephen Broussard, p.g.a., “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O’Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

Marvel Studios India releases Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania starring Paul Rudd, an epic, sci-Fi Adventure on February 17, 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Only In Cinemas.

