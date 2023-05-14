Scarlett Johansson is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, and she enjoys a massive fan following. For the longest time, she was known for the Marvel character Black Widow and her fans still can’t get over the iconic character. Apart from her phenomenal work craft, she is also known for her unfiltered interviews. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when the actress confessed she preferred her boyfriends to be little jealous. Scroll below to read the details!

Well, Johnasson is no stranger to high–profile relationships and had her fair share of relationships with bigwigs like Ray Reynolds and Josh Hartnett before settling down with Colin Just. The actress has always been a long-term relationship, and she once revealed that she wouldn’t appreciate someone who is jealous, but a little bit of jealousy is important in a relationship.

In an interview with Esquire, Scarlett Johansson opened up about getting jealous in a relationship and admitted that she was prone to envy once in a while. The actress further added that she feels a little bit of jealousy is important in a relationship. She said, “Look, I’m with a Frenchman. I think jealousy comes with the territory. But I’d rather be with someone who’s a little jealous than someone who’s never jealous. There’s something a little dead-ish about them. A little bit depressing. It may not make sense, but you need to feel it a little. I know, irrational, right?”

The Black Widow actress went on to reveal that, according to her, she wasn’t a jealous person until she started dating Roman Duraic (as she was dating him at that time) because she feels she didn’t have the same kind of investment in her other relationships.

For the unversed, Scarlett Johansson married Colin Jost in the year 2020 and have started a family together. Well, what are your thoughts on making your partner jealous once in a while. Do you think it is healthy in a relationship? Let us know in the comment section below!

