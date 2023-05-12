Scarlett Johansson is not someone who shies away from saying whatever is on her mind and calls a spade a spade. From suing Dinsey over the Black Widow controversy to calling out interviewers for s*xist questions, the actress does it all unabashedly. But once, her daring personality got her in a heated spot among her fans. She once called out James Franco indirectly after he was accused of s*xual misconduct, but netizens tagged her as a ‘hypocrite.’ Scroll on to learn more.

James was accused of s*xual harassment in 2018 by a few women, including actress Violet Paley. She claimed that he forcefully tried to have oral s*x with her and exploit minors.

During her speech at the Women’s March in Los Angeles in 2018, Scarlett Johansson indirectly called out James Franco. She said, “How could a person publicly stand by an organization that helps to provide support for victims of s*xual assault while privately preying on people who have no power? I want my pin back, by the way.” For the unversed, she was talking about the Time’s Up campaign that was initiated to end s*xual harassment. Celebrities, including Scarlett and Franco, wore Time’s Up pins at the Golden Globe awards that year.

A rep of Scarlett Johansson confirmed to People that she was referring to James Franco in her speech. But, while people lauded the actress’s bold voice, they also called her a ‘hypocrite’ for defending Woody Allen.

For the unversed, Woody Allen was accused of s*xual abuse by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, in 2014. As per The Guardian, Scarlett Johansson defended the filmmaker and had said, “It’s not like this is somebody that’s been prosecuted and found guilty of something, and you can then go, ‘I don’t support this lifestyle or whatever.’ I mean, it’s all guesswork. I don’t know anything about it. It would be ridiculous for me to make any kind of assumption one way or the other.”

Obviously, the two different stances of the actresses did not sit right with netizens. They commented on Twitter and said –

One wrote, “Scarlett Johansson the biggest hypocrite that is there….calls out James Franco yet supports Woody Allen and would hem his pants if she had too….wow!!!”

Another wrote, “Things you need to know; 1. She has been in not one, not two, but THREE Woody Allen films. 2. When called out for working with him, she defended him by saying “that child abuse allegations against the director were ‘all guesswork…’ 3. The hypocrisy is real in this one.”

English journalist Piers Morgan wrote, “Scarlett Johansson is so repulsed by James Franco she wants her #TimesUp pin back. She wasn’t quite so repulsed by child r*pist Roman Polanski or Woody Allen, who married his wife’s adoptive daughter & whose own adoptive daughter says he abused her at 7.”

For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

