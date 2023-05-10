Scarlett Johansson has had a glorious career in Hollywood but she too faced her fair share of ups and downs in the entertainment industry. The Black Widow actress opened up about a dark phase in her work life when she felt miserable for losing out on the Gravity and Iron Man 2 role, which was eventually done by Sandra Bullock. It even earned Bullock an Oscar nomination in the category of best actress. No doubt, losing on that pushed Scarlett to the depths of despair.

For the record, Angelina Jolie was initially approached for the role but because of her allegedly controlling manager, she missed out on it. Jolie reportedly fired her manager after that incident. The 2013 film went on to win seven Oscars and is one of the best sci-fi films made. Luckily for her, she made it in the MCU film and became one of the most loved Marvel characters.

Scarlett Johansson, in her interview with Variety, shared about the low phase in her career. Scarlett revealed, “I got turned down for two roles — the first was ‘Iron Man 2’ and then the other one was Alfonso Cuarón’s ‘Gravity.’ I had wanted that role so much. It was sort of the straw that broke the camel’s back. I felt really frustrated and hopeless. Like, ‘Am I doing the right job?’ “

Johansson continued, “The work I was being offered felt deeply unfulfilling. I think I was offered every Marilyn Monroe script ever. I was like, ‘Is this the end of the road creatively?’” Maybe she lost out on Sandra Bullock’s Gravity but landed the role of Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, in the MCU, giving her career the much-needed boost. She also had her solo film in 2021, which unfortunately did not do as well as expected.

