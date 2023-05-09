Brad Pitt is currently dominating the headlines with his interesting romantic life with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. The alleged couple is going strong and were spotted recently hanging out together, and their pictures went crazy viral on social media. On to the new developments, Brad is starting ‘afresh’ post his split with ex-wife Angelina Jolie and is moving into a new house with Ines worth $5.5 million. Whoa, yes, you read that correctly. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Brad is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following among fans. The actor doesn’t have his official social media handles, but thanks to his vast fandom, he has dedicated fan pages that keep track of his daily activities. And that’s how we saw his alleged relationship with Ines a while ago.

According to Life and Style, Brad Pitt has bought a new house in the Los Feliz hillside neighbourhood of Los Angeles, California, worth $5.5 million. He doesn’t want to reside in the same house as his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and is starting things ‘afresh’ with his rumoured girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. According to the source, the alleged couple is ready to take the next step in their relationship.

An insider told the publication, “Brad wants a fresh start with Ines, which is why he bought a new $5.5 million love nest. It’s the perfect place for them to start their life together.”

In fact, Brad Pitt fell in love with the house as fast as he fell for Ines de Ramon, and the insider revealed that “things are moving pretty quickly” between the two.

The source concluded by saying, “But neither Brad nor Ines sees any need to hold back.”

And if the reports are to be believed, Ines de Ramon has met some of Brad Pitt’s family through Zoom meetings but can’t comment the same about his kids yet.

What are your thoughts on Brad and Ines moving into a new house and taking their relationship to the next level? Tell us in the space below.

