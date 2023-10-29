Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have been giving us couple goals ever since they debuted as a duo in public and accepted their relationship. Their recent video is going viral and creating quite a buzz as they could be seen teasing and having cute banter with each other like any regular married couple. So, we thought, why not give a quick recap of their relationship timeline? Scroll ahead to read more.

Scarlett, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood and is known for her great acting skills, was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and later to a French journalist, Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. On the other hand, the comedian was often caught admiring and praising the Black Widow actor.

Even though Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got linked up in romantic rumors in 2017, their bond goes back to 2006 when they had first met on Saturday Night Live. Jost had once said, “The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show. So, we’ve kind of known each other since then … she’s the best.”

Cut to 2017, even though they had known each other for years, they were never linked romantically until she had appeared on SNL’s season finale. After the show ended, they had embraced each other on stage, and during the after-party, the duo was reportedly spotted kissing. Just a month before this event, Johansson had filed a divorce against Romain. However, Colin Jost had denied those rumors saying, “I don’t really pay attention to it, I just kinda keep doing my life as much as I can. It’s nice to have some time off now and just get to relax.”

After that, Colin and Scarlett Johansson were often papped together, which further fueled their romance rumors. However, at 2017’s Emmy Awards, Colin told Entertainment Daily, “She’s pretty cool … it’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome. I’m very happy. I feel very lucky.”

And after months of speculations, the couple had finally made their relationship public as they walked hand-in-hand at the American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York City in November 2017. Then, in 2018, Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson garnered everyone’s attention as they attended the Met Gala together.

In 2019, the couple got engaged, and the Black Widow actor’s publicist had confirmed the news. A month later, Johansson was seen flaunting an 11-carat engagement ring worth $450,000, as per Insider. And amid the COVID-19 phase, Scarlett and Colin got hitched in a low-key nuptial celebration, and Meals on Wheels America shared the news with a post that read,

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

In 2021, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy whom they named Cosmo. It’s 2023, and still, the couple is powering through together. The latest video and blooper reel that was shared by the actress’ skincare brand Outset handle proved the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Outset (@theoutset)

In the video, Colin Jost teased the Black Widow by reminding her that he had given her four cars as gifts last year while she was just giving him a spa set as a gift. While answering fans’ questions, the Jojo Rabbit actress explained how they broke the news of their pregnancy to their daughter and said, “We did it by giving her a little ornament that was the mama bear and the papa bear and the baby bear and then there was a little arrow pointing to the mama bears stomach.” Well, isn’t that cute!

Watch the full video here:

What are your thoughts about Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s cute relationship story?!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: When Ashton Kutcher Thought Wife Mila Kunis Had Someone Else In Bed When The Latter Was Up All Night Watching ‘Bridgerton’: “It Was Terrifying”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News