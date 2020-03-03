Sooryavanshi Director Rohit Shetty On Being Accused Of Promoting Police Brutality In His Films: “You Must Have Seen Some Other Film”

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who has created a Bollywood cop universe with films like the Singham series, Simmba and the upcoming Sooryavanshi, says he does not believe in showing police brutality in his films.

Shetty’s assertion came at the trailer launch of his upcoming Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi, when he was told that he is often accused of glorifying police brutality in his film, in terms of encounter killings and violence.

“Brutality in my films? I have never shown (police) brutality in my films. It’s a completely wrong question. You haven’t seen any of my films. You must have seen some other films,” Shetty said.

Also present at the trailer launch were the film’s lead stars Akshay and Katrina Kaif, co-producer Karan Johar, along with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, who enact cameos in “Sooryavanshi” as Bajirao Singham and Sangram Bhalero, their avatars from the films “Singham”and “Simmba” respectively.

Akshay Kumar’s character was announced towards the end of Shetty’s 2018 directorial “Simmba”.

In “Sooryavanshi”, Akshay plays DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, who heads Anti-Terrorism Squad. Did the thought came across in his mind to make “Sooryavanshi” while he was shooting for ‘Simmba’? Shetty replied: “I didn’t think much about it. I knew it (‘Simmba’) will work and we will start another film on similar lines. I can show off by giving a long lecture on it but I felt that I should take this franchise forward and people will like it, so that’s how I made it.”

Asked if he took inputs from Maharashta Police while making “Sooryavanshi“, the filmmaker said: “We did a lot of research. Many police officers helped us while making this film, and we acknowledge their contribution in the opening credits. I feel like I have created a brand for cop films. We just need to tell them that we are shooting for a certain film and they are instantly ready to help us.

“Sooryavanshi” is directed by Rohit Shetty and written by Sajid-Farhad. Produced by Shetty, Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, the film also features Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena.

It is to be theatrically released in India on March 24.

