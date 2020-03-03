Thappad Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: Taapsee Pannu’s Film Witnesses A Dip!

Thappad Box Office: Everything had been working well for Taapsee Pannu starrer which started on a slow note, but witnessed an upward trend with every new day of the weekend. While the overall weekend remained fair, one awaited the scenario at the box office with the initiation of the weekdays, and looks like it isn’t that great!

For the unversed, the Anubhav Sinha directorial had added total collections of 14.66 crores in its kitty during the first 3 days. The need of the hour was to remain steady at least on the levels of its Friday collections. However, despite no major competition, there seems to be a dip that has been witnessed, and the ‘Monday’ effect has hit this social drama.

As per the early trends flowing in, Thappad has added another 2-2.5 crores to its collections, which remains below expectations. This will now lead for its total numbers to stand somewhere between 16.66-17.16 crores. It is now important for this Taapsee Pannu starrer to maintain its hold over the coming days, which will majorly determine its run at the ticket windows.

Meanwhile, Anubhav Sinha has trained focus on a woman’s self-respect in a relationship, and how it has been compromised over the ages owing to a certain conditioning of the mind in a patriarchal society. Sinha believes it is not just men but also women who are equally responsible for the situation.

“Somewhere, women are equally responsible for the whole practice of ‘adjustment to keep the family united’, where the woman has to compromise on several things including self-respect. You see, violence gets normalised if only the oppressed accepts it,” the filmmaker told IANS.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!