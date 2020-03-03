Bollywood Ki ‘Kudiyaan’ Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani & More Come Together With Radhika Madan To Share Love For Angrezi Medium

Sachin-Jigar’s next song Kudi Nu Nachne De from the upcoming film Angrezi Medium is a promotional song featuring Bollywood’s leading ladies like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday along with the lead protagonist of the film – Radhika Madan.

The actors shared video snippets on social media announcing the song that said, “Sharing ❤️ for Angrezi Medium” and urged their fans and followers to watch the space for more.

Kudi Nu Nachne De offers a playful vibe with the sneak peeks shared by the leading ladies.

Bollywood’s leading music composer duo Sachin-Jigar collaborate with Maddock Films and T-Series to take forward the franchise of Hindi Medium.

After composing, ‘Hoor‘ and ‘Ek Jindari‘ for Hindi Medium, Sachin-Jigar have composed four songs for the second installment of the franchise, Angrezi Medium.

Ek Zindagi, which is a reprised version of Ek Jindari from the first film, released recently and has been winning hearts for its heartfelt composition.

With the short teasers shared by the actors, Kudi Nu Nachne De has created anticipation for the special song by Sachin-Jigar. Trailer of the film has been received positively by the audience.

