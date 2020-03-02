Thappad Box Office Day 3: Sees An Upwards Trend, Has A Fair Weekend

Thappad managed to have a fair weekend at the box office as 14.66 crores came in. The film started slow [3.07 crores], jumped well on Saturday [5.05 crores] and then grew more on Sunday as well [6.54 crores]. Basically, it had an upwards trend during the weekend and though it wasn’t big enough to totally turn around the fortunes of the film, at least there is growth and that has added some sort of respectability to the numbers.

Now it is going to be all about the kind of hold that comes in during the weekdays. Had the jumps been really huge on Saturday and Sunday with almost a 100% jump on the second day and then further 50% jump on the third then one could have expected Monday to come closer to Friday. However, that won’t really turn out to be the case and one can expect some drop at least on Monday. As a result, Monday could well emerge in the range of 2-2.50 crores.

The Taapsee Pannu starrer did have the right platform set for itself to grow since there wasn’t much of a competition around. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan as well as Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship were not really doing great guns at the box office and hence Thappad could well have run away with the show. However, it is indeed the holdover releases that have benefitted more and have actually added some bonus numbers to their total.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!