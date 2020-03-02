Diljit Dosanjh’s Photoshopped Taj Mahal Pic With Ivanka Trump Leads To An Interesting Conversation Between Them

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh hilariously photoshopped himself in a picture of Ivanka Trump posing in front of the Taj Mahal.

Diljit took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon, where he shared a photograph of himself on the bench, where Ivanka sat and got clicked in front of the Taj Mahal.

He captioned it: “Me and Ivanka. Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana… #tajmahal Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda ?? (She went after me to see the Taj Mahal. Then I took her, what else could I have done?)”

Me & Ivanka Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. 😜 Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda 😎 pic.twitter.com/Pnztfxz7m0 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020

The photograph currently has more than 8k retweets and 86k+ likes on the micro-blogging website.

But that was not it. Ivanka noticed the picture when it went viral and responding to same on Twitter. She wrote, “Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh!

It was an experience I will never forget!”

Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! 😉 It was an experience I will never forget! https://t.co/VgqFuYBRIg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

Diljit was quite stunned to get a reply from Ivanka and here’s how he replied.

OMG 🤗🙏🏾 अथिति देवो भव: Thx @IvankaTrump I Tried Explaining Everybody that it’s not a Photoshop 😂🤣 See You Soon … Next Visit LUDHIANA For Sure 😊 HUN KARO GAL 😎🦾 https://t.co/VD8wvMgDHP — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020

The image, which Diljit photograph himself into, was taken during US President Donald Trump’s visit last week. He was accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!