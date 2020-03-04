Baaghi 3 Box Office Advance Booking (2 Days Before): All Set To Pick Up The Heat!

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff’s upcoming action entertainer Baaghi 3 is all set to hit the cinemas on March 6. The first two installments of the franchise proved to be huge hits and now 3rd one is releasing amidst huge expectations.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film stars Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh alongside Tiger and promises 3 times more action-packed compared to previous ones.

Let’s have a look at how some of the major cities are performing as far as the advance booking is concerned:

Mumbai

The advance booking for the film is not up to the mark in Mumbai. Though there are a lot of shows promising fair footfalls already, only a couple of Housefull shows are being reported by BMS. The trend is expected to improve.

Delhi

Delhi has shown a little improvement in the last couple of days but there’s still a great scope. The general booking is normal as of now but as far as filling fast and housefull shows are concerned only 4-5 are there.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru has no show, which is promising excellent occupancies as of now.

Hyderabad

In Hyderabad and surrounding cities, action films work really well mostly and this time it’s no different. 5-10% shows are already filling fast in the city and we are sure the trends will see big growth tomorrow and then on Friday which is the release date of the film.

Ahmedabad & Kolkata

None of the cities is showing promise as of now but we are sure there will be a good advance booking at the place before the release of the film.

Chennai

Chennai is also yet to pick up as there are only two shows which are orange on BMS.

Stay Tuned for more Box Office and advance booking updates of Baaghi 3.

