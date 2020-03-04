Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham: Mohanlal & Akshay Kumar To Launch The Trailer Of Priyadarshan’s Period Drama On THIS Date

Ace filmmaker Priyadarshan’s directorial Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham with Mohanlal in lead happens to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The trailer of the period drama with Mohanlal playing the titular role will be released by the lead actor himself, and the Hindi version of the same will be launched by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

It was yesterday evening when Priyadarshan took to his Twitter handle with the announcement about the trailer launch, as he tweeted,” The official trailer of ‘ #MarakkarLionOfTheArabianSea’ is releasing on 6th March, 2020 @ 5PM. The Hindi version of d trailer will b launched by @akshaykumar and d Malayalam version of d same will be launched on @Mohanlal‘s Official Facebook page and Twitter handle. Stay tuned!”

The official trailer of ' #MarakkarLionOfTheArabianSea’ is releasing on 6th March, 2020 @ 5PM. The Hindi version of d trailer will b launched by @akshaykumar and d Malayalam version of d same will be launched on @Mohanlal ‘s Official Facebook page and Twitter handle.

Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/QUqoSVe4lr — priyadarshan (@priyadarshandir) March 3, 2020

More about Marakkar:Arabikadalinte Simham, the film also has Mohanlal’s son Pranav in a key role, as the young actor will be seen playing the younger version of Kunjali Marakkar IV aka Mammali.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, is been made with a budget of whopping 100 Crores.

The period actioner also has Suniel Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Mukesh amongst others in pivotal roles. The magnum opus will hit big screens in five languages across 5000 theatres worldwide.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is been bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santosh T Kuruvilla, and Roy C J under Moonshot Entertainments and Confident Group production banners.

The Mohanlal starrer will hit big screens in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil languages on 26th March.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!