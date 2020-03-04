Baaghi 3 Box Office: Will This Tiger Shroff’s Actioner Be The Biggest Of The Franchise?

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor’s Baaghi 3 is amongst the mega releases of 2020 and highly anticipated by action lovers. While the expectations are sky-high from the film, the first and the major challenge would be to outperform the predecessor.

Let’s take a look at feats that Baaghi 2 achieved that Baaghi 3 needs to cover at the box office:

Opening day

Released in 2018, Baaghi 2 exceeded the expectations on opening day by clocking 25.10 crores. Riding high on the good pre-release buzz with music fetching popularity, the film picked up massively towards evening and night shows as clicked big time in mass centres. The first target will be definitely to cross the aforementioned numbers.

Opening weekend

Baaghi 2 enjoyed a regular 3-day weekend but summed up an exciting total of 73.10 crores. Baaghi 3 too is arriving on a regular weekend and all eyes are set on its trending during the weekend.

Opening week

Baaghi 2 surprisingly crossed the century mark within a first week itself by earning 112.85 crores. Hopes are ON from Baaghi 3 too!

Lifetime

With Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff managed to score his first century at the box office and wrapped up the collection at 165 crores. As the makers promised three times the action and entertainment, entering into the 100 crore club is expected to be a cakewalk for the film and hopes are pinned on to explore the 200 crore club.

What do you think, will Baaghi 3 be able to topple Baaghi 2‘s remarkable achievements?

