Rangoli Chandel Shares The List Of Women Nominees To Take Over PM Narendra Modi’s Social Media & It Also Has Kareena Kapoor Khan

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has given a shout out to the inspiring women to take over his social media accounts on International Women’s Day is known to all. Now, his vivid follower and Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel have shared her nominations for the same and surprisingly it includes Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Rangoli took to her twitter handle and nominated Zoya Akhtar, Ashwini Iyer Tiwary, Meghna Gulzar and Kangana for taking over PM Modi’s social media. She wrote, “On a different note I want to nominate @ZoyaAkhtarOff @Ashwinyiyer @meghnagulzar and Kangana Ranaut for taking over @narendramodi ji’s handle on woman’s day, dear sir industry needs actresses but industry doesn’t need woman directors and writers.”

On a different note I want to nominate @ZoyaAkhtarOff @Ashwinyiyer @meghnagulzar and Kangana Ranaut for taking over @narendramodi ji’s handle on woman’s day, dear sir industry needs actresses but industry doesn’t need woman directors and writers (cont) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 4, 2020

Further explaining her reason to nominate them she added, “These women have gone beyond their gender and except for Kangana who is a budding filmmaker others have emerged as successful filmmakers, they proved to the world that true potential of a human isn’t gender bound … they have incredible stories to share.”

These women have gone beyond their gender and except for Kangana who is a budding filmmaker others have emerged as successful filmmakers, they proved to the world that true potential of a human isn’t gender bound … they have incredible stories to share ( cont) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 4, 2020

How they managed to conquer a field where few years ago women weren’t even allowed, you will be proud to know compared to the West we have more successful and mainstream women directors, they need encouragement sir, please consider at least one of them 🥰🙏

Regards — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 4, 2020

She further a few years ago expressed that these ladies have conquered an industry where women were not even allowed. She stressed on the fact the PM Modi should encourage these ladies to shine brighter and work harder.

Even Kareena Kapoor Khan is a great choice to take over honourable PM’s handle …. send more suggestions guys … https://t.co/Rb6aTpelNT — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 4, 2020

Meanwhile, surprisingly she also nominated Kareena Kapoor Khan when she came across one of her comments on married women working. She wrote, “Even Kareena Kapoor Khan is a great choice to take over honourable PM’s handle …. send more suggestions guys …”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!