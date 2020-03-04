Here’s Why Hrithik Roshan Is Keen To Know About Thalapathy Vijay & Allu Arjun’s Diet

Post delivering two blockbuster hits last year with Super 30 and War, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is all busy these days following preparations of his next, Krrish 4. The star actor who is also fondly known as ‘Bollywood greek god’ was recently in Chennai following some work there.

Hrithik over there in an interview with galataa.com heaped praises for south superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Allu Arjun. Hrithik in the interview stated that he is awestruck with the kind energy level that both Thalapathy Vijay and Allu Arjun possess, and that he is keen to know the secret diet that both the actors have especially before their dance shoot.

The Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor, when asked about Thalapathy Vijay, said, “I think he has some secret diet or something. Everybodys’ energy level is so amazing. I would love to learn what they eat before they dance.”

Further, when asked about Allu Arjun, Hrithik replied, “Oh my God, he is so energetic, strong and inspiring”.

For those unversed, similar to Hrithik, Thalapathy Vijay and Allu Arjun too is known down south for their super energetic and stylish dance moves down south.

On the work front where Hrithik is busy with preparations of Krissh 4, Thalapathy Vijay recently wrapped his much-awaited Master which will release on 9th April. And Allu Arjun who was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is busy with preparations of AA20.

