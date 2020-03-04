Faux Pas Alert! Kareena Kapoor Khan Mentions Kangana Ranaut In The League Of Married Actresses

Kareena Kapoor Khan is right now on a promotional spree for her next Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. While on it, the actress opened up about the taboo around actresses having a career after marriage. However, when she was speaking about the same, she by mistake mentioned Kangana Ranaut amongst the married actresses and here is what she said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan married Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and has clearly shattered the convention that an actress in Bollywood cannot have a career post marriage. The actress spoke about the same and expressed that she is happy that filmmakers are today supporting married actresses.

Talking about the same in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actress said, “There is nothing wrong in being a married actress and fortunately, a number of directors support this today. I got to work with Kabir Khan, R Balki, and so many other filmmakers after marriage. It’s just a notion that Bollywood wants unmarried girls. Times have changed and actresses like Vidya Balan and Kangana Ranaut have broken the boundaries with their choice of films. They have done some outstanding roles.”

But while what she said was correct and on point she made a faux pas by mentioning Kangana in the league of married actresses.

Meanwhile, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the hit Hindi Medium that also starred Irrfan. Directed by Homi Adajania, The film is set to hit the screens on March 13.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!