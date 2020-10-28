WWE: Randy Orton DESTROYS Batista In Just A Single Word!

Ardent fans of WWE would never forget one of the best stables ever, Evolution. Led by Triple H, the team had a mentorship of legend Ric Flair and versatile performers- Randy Orton and Batista. It enjoyed a phenomenal run and gave us some thrilling priceless moments.

Advertisement

As we all know, Randy recently defeated Drew McIntyre in Hell In A Cell and conquered WWE Championship. With this win, RKO is inching towards a glorious run in the pro-wrestling industry. Yes, he is now a 14th-time world champion, lagging behind Ric Flair and John Cena with 16 wins each, respectively.

Advertisement

Celebrating the victory, Randy Orton shared an Instagram post with a total number of championships, the evolution members have bagged till now. Interestingly, Evolution has touched the number of 50 including Orton’s 14, Triple H’s 14, Ric Flair’s 16 and Batista’s 6. But wait, it’s not over, as he took a sarcastic jibe at the animal by captioning the post as “#legends …. and an actor”.

Yes, Randy Orton taunted Batista, who chose Hollywood over pro-wrestling.

Take a look at the post below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meanwhile, recently, the wrestler turned actor showed his support to Democratic Party’s Joe Biden while bashing current US president, Donald Trump. Elections are due on 3rd November and the buzz is really high amongst the people. With a failure in handling COVID- 19 situation, Trump’s road wouldn’t be easy, especially with Biden’s craze catching up the pace.

Shared on Joe Biden’s YouTube channel, the video features Batista spilling his out unfiltered words while supporting the candidate of the Democratic Party. He said, “When you talk about the difference of being tough, and someone who portrays himself as a tough guy – it’s easy to lie to people. It’s easy to bully people. That does not make you a tough guy.”

“It’s easy to tell someone what they want to hear. It’s not easy to tell someone what they need to hear. ‘We’re not in good shape, but this is how we’re going to get out of it.’ That is being tough. This country, more than anything right now, needs someone who is going to have a plan so we can get back on track. A leader is someone who can unite people, who takes responsibility. That’s toughness. That is Joe Biden. The guy who is respected, who can talk to people, who can work out disputes. The guy who can be a leader is stepping back into this fight for Americans. It’s that simple. That is the guy we need running this country,” Batista continued.

Must Read: Kylie Jenner’s NEW Leopard Cosmetic Collection Is Here & We’re Absolutely Stanning The Makeup-Queen!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube