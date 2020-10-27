The Big Bang Theory: Mayim Bialik Wants Her Character ‘Amy’ To Replace Amy Coney Barrett, Check Out!

Actress Mayim Bialik wants The Big Bang Theory‘s Amy Farah Fowler to replace the newly confirmed Amy Coney Barrett as the US Supreme Court Justice. The actress took to Instagram and made her feelings clear about the new political heavyweight.

Mayim simply shared a picture of her beloved neuroscientist Amy Farrah-Fowler on Instagram and wrote, “Can we swap out Amy Coney Barrett with Amy Farrah Fowler to the Supreme Court of the United States? Please???” Soon after, her post was inundated with her fans comments supporting her motion.

Take a look at The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik post below:

Fans couldn’t agree more with actress Mayim Bialik for her response to Amy Coney Barrett becoming the Supreme Court justice. Fans of the show know believe that Amy Farah Fowler could handle anything since she handles Sheldon Cooper quite skillfully.

The US Senate confirmed Amy Coney Barrett as the newly appointed US Supreme Court on Tuesday after sealing a conservative majority on the panel. The development comes after she was nominated to the Supreme Court to replace the late Democrat Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

As reported by Metro, Amy Coney Barrett becomes the 115th member of the Supreme Court Justice and the first in more than a century to get her position with no support at all from the minority party. Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer also gave a statement that the vote will go down as one of the “darkest days in the Senate’s history”.

While coming back to Mayim Bialik, she had previously revealed that she had barely seen The Big Bang Theory, in spite of being in the show for almost nine seasons. During an interview with the publication, she had said, “I’ve never seen most of the episodes. I don’t watch myself on television. I’ve never sat and watched an episode of our show, ever.”

Mayim’s former co-stars, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki were also involved in a mock spat, which was held last week over Cuoco’s new series The Flight Attendant, which marks her first post-Big Bang TV show.

What do you think about Mayim Bialik’s opinion on confirmed Amy Coney Barrett as the US Supreme Court Justice? Let us know in the comments.

