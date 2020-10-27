The British Royal Family Is Looking For A Housekeeper At Windsor Castle & The Salary Is Jaw-droppingly Huge

Kings and Queens and the entire royal family are always surrounded by a legion of helping hands to make their life more comfortable and the same is true for the British Royal Family. And they are willing to pay over £19,000 as the starting salary. Scroll below for more details.

Advertisement

As per reports, the British Royal Family is looking for a housekeeping assistant to manage things at the Windsor Castle and they are offering £19,140.09 or Rs. 18.5 lakhs as the starting salary.

Advertisement

This news, posted on the official website of the Royal Household, states that the British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II has offered a Level 2 apprenticeship with the selected candidate to get to live at the palace. Even though the selected individual will primarily work at Windsor, he/she might also have to work at the Buckingham Palace. The last date to apply for the position is tomorrow, October 28.

The announcement on the website also states that the job is a permanent, full-time one for five days. It will require the selected individual to “clean and care for interiors and items, ensuring they’re presented to their very best.”

The announcement also states that after being selected as housekeeping assistant of Windsor Castle, the candidate will undergo training for more than 13 months.

As per the opening on the website, the individual selected for the job profile will be entitled to several benefits in the package. Included in this package is 33 bank holidays and an employer pension contribution scheme. Aside from these, the candidate will also be able to avail several recreational activities at the palace.

Aside from this opening, there is also a vacancy for a cleaner at Windsor as well as the London. The vacancy announcement states that the royal household is on the look for someone who can work three roles at Windsor for 20-30 hours every week or one position at London for 20 hours every week. While the one at Windsor will be working five days with rotational weekend offs, the one in London would be on duty for four working days with weekends included.

Must Read: Zack Snyder To Make Justice League 2? Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill Might Reprise Their Roles!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube