Avengers: WHAT! This Original Avenger To See The End In Marvel’s Phase 4?

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame took away Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow (though her solo film is yet to release), Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America too. But, do we already know which original Avenger will take an early exit from the Phase 4? We think we do!

From the reports, rumours and Reddit theories doing the rounds, it seems we have to bear the loss of one more Avenger in Marvel’s Phase 4. As we all know The Avengers actor Jeremy Renner has already started prepping for Hawkeye’s Disney+ series but things don’t look clear for him after that.

In the series, we’ll see Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye training his daughter, Kate Bishop. It’s been said she’ll be his successor and once that’s done, what Hawkeye has to do in the saga?

Well, other reports also state that this isn’t just the requirement of the script but Jeremy Renner’s real-world controversies are also affecting his chance of staying back as an Avenger.

Not just Hawkeye, fans also think that Phase 4 will also mean the end of Nick Fury, Drax and Hank Pym. This will vacate the space for what’s coming next and the other superheroes who will replace our very favourite Avengers.

What do you have to say about the same? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below and let us know if you’re all set to say goodbye to your favourite Avengers OR are they already gone?

