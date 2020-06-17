365 Days: Here Are Some Unknown FACTS About Michele Morrone AKA Massimo Torricelli - Internet’s New OBSESSION

Ever since the release of Netflix’s Polish erotic drama, 365 days, Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka have been trending like crazy. The Italian actor is the newest internet obsession and girls all around the world are drooling over him.

365 Days has been trending on Netflix ever since it’s release and is based on a novel by Blanka Lipińska. It’s a story of a mafia, Massimo Torricelli (played by Michele Morrone) who kidnaps a sales director (played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka) and gives her 365 days to fall in love with him.

Here are some unknown facts about the new hottie in town:

Michele Morrone is 29-year-old and is divorced. He was married to a popular designer Rouba Saadeh and have two kids together. (All the single ladies, put your hands up!)

He isn’t just a great actor but also an amazing singer. Yes, you read that right. He takes music as seriously as acting.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Michele was in the depression in 2018 after separating with wife and almost quit acting. He once revealed, “A year and a half ago I was about to leave everything, I didn’t want to act anymore. I was in a severe state of depression after divorcing my wife.”

He enjoys a huge social media following especially after the success of 365 Days. From 2 million, he crossed 4 million followers on Instagram in just a short period of time (two days). Well, can you even blame with those good looks? Nope!

Michele Morrone loves to travel like any other Italian. It’s in the genes, we feel. Have you ever met an Italian with a no-stamped passport, we guess not!

Ok, enough said. We hope you enjoyed the facts as much we did them, writing for you. For more such articles, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!