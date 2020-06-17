When Stranger Things Fame Winona Ryder Made A SHOCKING Revelation Of Being A ‘Pure Virgin’ On Meeting Johnny Depp





Before Kate Moss, Vanessa Paradis and Amber Heard, there was a woman in Johnny Depp’s life who changed him entirely, and it was Winona Ryder. The two actors met on the sets of Edward Scissorhands in 1990 and started dating soon after. The Fantastic Beasts actor called her ‘Babydoll’ with love.

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder started dating in the early 90s and were the front-page news of all the tabloids at that point in time. Their love story is one of the greatest love stories of all time.

The Fantastic Beasts actor and the Stranger Things actress were the style makers of the early 90s and would walk hand in hand wearing loose leather jackets and pullovers. Johnny and Winona’s squishy kissing and hugs pictures were the talks of the Tinseltown.

During one of the interviews, Johnny said, “When I met Winona and we fell in love, it was absolutely like nothing before. We hung out the whole day… and night, and we’ve been hanging out ever since. I love her more than anything in the whole world”- explains Johnny and continues -“I’d die for her. I love her so much. I don’t know what I would do without her. I love her almost more than I love myself. There’s been nothing in my 27 years that’s comparable to the feeling I have with Winona.”

Talking about falling in love with Johnny, Winona said, “I need him to stay with me. If it cannot be with me, I have to have some object that reminds me of it, like one of his T-shirt, necklace, bracelet or even a picture.”

The couple got engaged within five months of their first date. Although the world came crashing for their fans when Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder decided to part ways. After the separation, in one of the interviews, Stranger Things actress said, “When I met Johnny, I was pure virgin. He changed that. He was my first everything. My first real kiss. My first real boyfriend. My first fiancé. The first guy I had s*x with. So he’ll always be in my heart.”

Johnny also got a tattoo for Winona which said, “Winona forever” and after the breakup, he got it changed to “Wino Forever”.

Tim Burton who happens to be a close friend of the couple once revealed while Johnny was dating Kate Moss and was very drunk one time and said, “I believe he never really loved Kate Moss. I mean, I love Johnny like a son, but he never was the same. I believe, also know, he belongs with Winona. So many people try to tell him and Winona they should just talk. They never say anything. Winona kept him calm. Kept him cool. Not like out of control. I feel Johnny got arrested because Kate couldn’t stop him from being wild and free. Winona could. There was one night, and Johnny was really drunk, he was shouting ‘Winona! Winona! Winona! with Kate stood right there. They got into a terrible argument. You see, he was so desperately in love with Winona, he wouldn’t admit it was over for the longest time.”

Honestly, we would love to see Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder getting back together as soon as possible. They look perfect together!

