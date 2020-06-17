Rihanna Better Have Her Money! From Bankruptcy To The RICHEST Female Musician In The World; We Surely Know Her Well Enough

Rihanna is not just the richest female musician in the world but also an inspiration to many. From being nearly bankrupt in 2009 to building an empire worth $600 million, the Rude Boy singer has seen it all.

Rihanna rose to fame with her solo hits like Umbrella, Rude Boy, Diamonds and We Found Love and the list goes on. According to Forbes, the pop singer is the wealthiest female musician in the world currently.

The Diamonds singer’s fortune is a result of her hard work and nothing else. Apart from her music albums, Rihanna earned millions of dollars from her tours. Remember her Diamonds World tour, the Rude Boy singer estimated earned $140 million worldwide with it.

With her tours, comes the sponsorships. Rihanna signed a whopping $25 million contract with Samsung to promote on her last Anti World Tour in 2016.

Besides all of this, Rihanna is also a part-owner for streaming service, Tidal and holds stakes worth millions of dollars in the same. The Rude Boy singer has also acted in a few films like Ocean’s 8, Annie and Home to name a few.

Talking about her brand endorsement deals, before launching her own makeup and lingerie line, Fenty Beauty; Rihanna has also designed collections for brands like Armani, River Island, Dior, Cover Girl and creative partnership with MAC cosmetics.

Who all remember her partnership with Puma for clothing and shoe line? It did exceptionally well at the international level and fans loved her collection.

Over the years, Rihanna has released 8 fragrances of her own and the sale has brought her extravagant worth of almost $80 million. And this is not all, her major earning has come from her partnership with French luxury goods-giant, LVMH.

Fenty Beauty’s current worth is $3 billion out of which, LVMH owns half of it and Rihanna reportedly owns 15 per cent of the same. Mind-blown yet?

In just 15 months of the launch of Fenty Beauty, it ranked $570 million in terms of revenue. Yes, we know; catch on your breath first!

Now, talking about her clothing, shoes, accessories and jewellery brand Fenty, it was launched in collaboration with LVMH and the franchise is doing incredibly well in the market. Rihanna once revealed that she didn’t get luxury as a kid and made sure to work hard and make her dream come true and here she is with mansions all over the world worth millions of dollars and living the time of her life.

Rihanna let alone spends millions of dollars on her personal chefs, gym trainers, her wardrobe, hair and makeup. She also gives cash to her friends and family on Christmas every year. We definitely need a friend like her, isn’t it?

Besides everything, Rihanna is also known for giving nature, charities and all the humanitarian work that she does for people in need.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!