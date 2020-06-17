Mark Ruffalo’s ‘I Know This Much Is True’ Called Out By PETA, HBO Receives Letter Regarding Exploitation Of A Monkey

Hulk fame Mark Ruffalo’s much spoken about HBO show ‘I Know This Much Is True’ has called in for some trouble. PETA in a letter has warned HBO to consider their use of animals. The letter came after a monkey in the first two episodes of the show, which according to PETA was the exploitation of the animal.

People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals (PETA) is working towards creating a safe harmless world for animals. The organisation after witnessing the primate in the initial episodes of Mark Ruffalo’s I Know This Much Is True, decided to call out the streaming giant.

Alongside the use of ape in the aforementioned show, PETA has also warned the channel pointing out at the use of Elephant in Jonathan Nolan’s Westworld, a tiger in Vice Principals, a bear in Silicon Valley and a lion in The Leftovers.

According to Aceshowbiz, PETA Senior Manager of Animals in Film and Television Lauren Thomasson said, “Animals aren’t looking for their ’15 minutes of fame’ – in fact, they’re desperate to avoid it. HBO knows this much is true, and PETA is calling on the purportedly progressive network to stop exploiting animals who are typically caged and beaten into submission offset, and to use CGI instead.”

Talking about the Primates, PETA official explaining how they are taken away from their mothers said, “typically taken away from their mothers prematurely and are frequently denied adequate psychological and social stimulation, proper exercise, and the opportunity to engage in natural behaviour”.

She added, “As a result, they often develop neurotic behaviour patterns, such as pacing, rocking, swaying, cage-biting, and self-mutilation,” a statement reads. “Many suffer from debilitating loneliness and depression.”

There is no response from the HBO team or Mark Ruffalo or the showrunners. Stay tuned for more updates.

