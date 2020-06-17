Robert De Niro & Anne Hathaway Join Cate Blanchett In James Gray’s Next Armageddon Time

Raise your hand if you are a fan of Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro’s pair from The Intern. What if we tell you the two are coming together of James Gray’s next film titled Armageddon Time? Yes, you read it right.

Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro have joined Oscar Isaac in Ad Astra director James Gray’s much spoken about and anticipated project, Armageddon Time. The film is based on Gray’s own story of growing up in Queens, New York. The coming-of-age drama will be set in the 1980s.

Armageddon Time will explore friendship set against the backdrop of Ronald Reagan’s election as the American President. Announced in May, Cate Blanchett was the first one to enter the cast of the film, that is now a star-studded affair. The James Gray directorial will also star Donald Sutherland. Donald was also a part of Gray’s last film Ad Astra.

Rodrigo Teixeira will serve as the producer and also the executive producer alongside Lourenco Sant’ Anna. The filmmaker wants the film to be politic and historic but at the same time filled with love and warmth.

Taking about the film, James Gray in a chat with Deadline said, “What happened with me, very simply, I got in big trouble when I was around 11, though the boys are 12 in the movie, and the story is about my movement from the public education that I got into private school and a world of privilege.”

“This film is about what that meant for me and how lucky I was, and how unlucky my friend was and about that break meant for me and what it meant for him,” James Gray added.

