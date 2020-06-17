Justin Bieber Having FIGHTS With Wife Hailey Bieber Over Starting A Family?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are often making headlines for their personal lives. The couple is blessed with a massive fan base on social media and their fans are always interested in every single detail about them.

A tabloid recently reported that Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are unfortunately having fights over starting a family. Yes, you read that right!

Lately, there have been so many reports suggesting that the couple is trying to conceive their first child and Hailey Bieber also revealed during one of the episodes of the couple’s new Facebook series that she is dealing with acne problem because of the birth control pills that she has been taking for a while.

According to Star, the pop-singer is ready to start a family but Hailey isn’t quite ready for the same. As of now, Victoria’s Secret model wants to focus on her career and “wait until the timing is right,” revealed an insider.

Justin is trying his best to convince his better half and is focusing on parenthood. According to the publication, the Baby singer is “eyeing a mansion in Brentwood he thinks would be the perfect home to raise kids in.”

The Never Say Never singer is hoping that this would “encourage Hailey to want to get pregnant.”

The last time when Justin Bieber appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show, the Baby singer revealed that he would love to become a father soon and that it’s up to Hailey Bieber how many kids she would want to have since it’s her body. Makes sense, right?

However, Gossip Cop debunked all the rumours and the story sounds made up. They confirmed the story with their sources and these rumours are nothing but baseless. Justin and Hailey are very much happy and content with each other and are in no hurry to have kids.

