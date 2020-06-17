Avengers: Endgame Trivia #81: By now we all know the destruction Endgame brought at the box office. This Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans led film was shattering every record right, left and centre. But, did you know it took an opening weekend of 5 days to outgross the highest earned film of DC?

In this box office trivia, we take you to a ride of how Avengers: Endgame surpassed the lifetime collections of DC’s Aquaman in just 5 days. That was the chaos & craze! Also, read till the end to know how Disney’s chairman reacted on Endgame’s success.

So, Aquaman’s lifetime collections stand at $1.148 billion. Led by Jason Momoa, this DC film along with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman kind of brought relieve to the production house. But, Avengers: Endgame didn’t just shatter all records, it earned $1.2 billion in just 5 days at the box office. This surely was some feat to achieve by Marvel.

Variety Alan Horn, Disney Studio chairman, said in a statement to Variety, “Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office. Though ‘Endgame’ is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

He also added, “A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to these historic heights. Of course, even with the passage of a decade, the impact of James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ remains as powerful as ever, and the astonishing achievements of both of these films are ongoing proof of the power of movies to move people and bring them together in a shared experience. The talented filmmakers behind these worlds have much more in store, and we look forward to the future of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Pandora.”

