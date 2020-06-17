If there one thing that Millie Bobby Brown does better than acting is singing. Without any professional training in music, she sings and raps like a pro. Remember the time she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and rapped like a QUEEN?

Millie Bobby Brown came to limelight when she was on Jimmy Fallon’s show to promote the initial seasons of Stranger Things and rapped Nicki Minaj’s ‘Monster’ and became a music sensation overnight.

According to The Sun, Millie Bobby Brown is working on her first music album amid the lockdown. Yes, you read that right.

An insider revealed, “This time off has allowed Millie Bobby Brown to get some serious tracks together, enough to pitch to labels. It’s now her decision who she wants to commit with.” The 16-year-old actress is good friends with rapper and Grammy-winner singer, Drake. Apparently, they text each other quite often and the Stranger Things actress is a huge fan of Drake’s work in the music industry.

Meanwhile, Millie rose to fame with Stranger Things with her role of Eleven and follows a massive fan following post the success of the show. The fourth instalment of the show has been postponed to next year because of the ongoing pandemic. We can’t wait for Millie Bobby Brown to release her solo album soon and to play it on LOOP! What are your thoughts about the same, are you excited? Do let us know in the comments section below.

