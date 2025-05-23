Henry Cavill, the popular British superstar known for portraying Superman in the DC Universe and the beloved Geralt of Rivia of the popular Netflix series The Witcher, has often been a fan theory goldmine when it comes to his personal life. Despite all the scuttlebutt, Cavill is not married as of now, but his romantic relationships and various other love affairs have often been the subject of speculation and conversation across the media.

Who Is Henry Cavill’s New Girlfriend?

According to People Magazine, Cavill has been in a relationship with Natalie Viscuso for some time now. Natalie is a television executive who serves as the Vice President of Television at Vertigo Entertainment. Only four years ago, in 2021, did the duo publicly announce their relationship through an Instagram post, in which the Hollywood star shared a photo of them playing chess.

Natalie has successfully built a solid career behind the scenes in Hollywood following her appearance on MTV’s My Super Sweet 16 in 2005. Although not much is known about their affair, one thing can be said for sure—their affection for each other comes from shared respect and common interests, which include storytelling and film development.

Both Cavill and his partner made their red carpet debut together at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere in October 2022. The duo also welcomed their first child together in January 2025.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso at the ‘Enola Holmes’ World Premiere. pic.twitter.com/OQjwdpq1Hv — Films to Films (@filmstofilms_) October 27, 2022

Henry Cavill’s Past Relationship With Kaley Cuoco

Prior to his relationship with Natalie, Henry Cavill was reportedly involved in a brief fling with The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco in 2013. Although the duo was only together for a couple of weeks, that was enough to draw attention from the media and paparazzi.

Kaley later admitted feeling distressed during their short romance because she was put under the spotlight she had never experienced before. “She just got overwhelmed with the very public Superman relationship. She’s not used to that much attention and chaos in her life,” a source said at the time, per Business Standard.

Just a reminder that Henry Cavill dated Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting for literally like 72 hours pic.twitter.com/HGxDjXq9uj — Carey O’Donnell (@ecareyo) April 17, 2015

Henry Cavill’s Engagement To Ellen Whitaker

Not all of Cavill’s love interests came from within the movie industry; the actor was also in a relationship with English showjumper Ellen Whitaker. They met in 2009 and even got engaged in 2011, but their engagement was called off a year later. The reason for the split has never been stated publicly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen Whitaker (@ellenwhitaker_showjumper)

Henry Cavill’s Relationship With Gina Carano

Cavill also dated former MMA artist and actress Gina Carano. They had an on-and-off relationship from 2012 to 2014 before finally deciding to part ways. The former couple even adopted a dog together and were often seen together in various public events.

WOAH! HENRY CAVILL AND GINA CARANO USED TO DATE?!?!?! 😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/HejcTa6IVA — Chief Mackenzie Bock (@GothamChief) October 25, 2022

Is Henry Cavill Married?

As of now, Henry Cavill is not married. However, his evolving relationship with Natalie Viscuso continues to draw attention, not through sensational headlines but through a shared professional and personal bond.

