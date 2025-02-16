Kaley Cuoco may have been the perfect fit for Penny on ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ but the role almost went to someone else after she was initially rejected for the part, and several other Hollywood stars were in the running.

However, according to LADBible, this initial rejection might not have been as devastating as it seems, considering the character of Penny was originally written quite differently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)

The Original Penny Was Very Different

In the early stages, Penny wasn’t the upbeat and lovable character that all the show’s lovers know. She was instead conceived as a ‘cynical, down on her luck, and off-putting’ woman, and her original name was Katie. But, because another CBS show had a character named Katie, the producers had to change it.

Cuoco was disappointed when she didn’t land the role, especially since she was eager to work with Big Bang Theory co-creator Chuck Lorre again.

The actor said in Jessica Radloff’s 2022 book ‘The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story’ which shed light on the behind-the-scenes world of the show, “I know Chuck really wanted me for the role of Katie, and I was definitely bummed when I didn’t get it, but I kind of have a way of moving on because you have to.”

The Casting Director Also Expressed Disappointment

Casting director Ken Miller also expressed his disappointment that Cuoco wasn’t selected. “She’s so sunny and bubbly, and they just loved her, but she just didn’t bring the dark qualities. She just wasn’t the essence of Penny in that first incarnation,” he said.

The character was, in fact, meant to be a moodier, more worldly figure, and Oscar-winning actress Marisa Tomei was even considered the frontrunner. Tomei auditioned alongside Jim Parsons, who played Sheldon Cooper, and Parsons himself remarked on how different the show might have been had she starred opposite him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marisa Tomei (@marisatomei)

Other Stars Auditioned but Jodi Lyn O’Keefe Was Cast

Other actresses like Tara Reid and Elizabeth Berkley also auditioned for the role, and Jodi Lyn O’Keefe was actually cast as Katie in the pilot.

However, after the first table read, the producers felt the character wasn’t quite right and made the decision to let O’Keefe go. Parsons and co-star Johnny Galecki were stunned, as they thought O’Keefe nailed the role, but the character’s portrayal was deemed too harsh.

“I hadn’t done a ton of table reads in my career by that point, but I’m not an idiot – I know when someone’s not good,” Parsons said. “And Jodi was great. I was stunned. But they realised during that table read that the character’s approach to the other characters was too harsh, too whatever, even though Jodi, in my opinion, nailed what they had written.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jodi Lyn O’Keefe (@jodilok)

In a rapid turnaround, the producers held new auditions. They reimagined the character completely and after a few more brief attempts, the role of Penny was born, and Cuoco finally got the call back.

The rest is TV history, as Cuoco went on to make Penny one of the most beloved characters in sitcom history.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Are Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Not Filing For Divorce Due To Asset Divisions & Lack Of Prenup? Report Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News