The Farmers’ protest in India has garnered a lot of attention across the nation. Kangana Ranaut had already been talking about it since quite some time, but it was only after pop singer Rihanna’s tweet that this topic became a topic of debate on social media.

After RiRi called for support to this protest, the Queen actress lashed out at her through social media. She even slammed Greta Thunberg for the same. Now the Manikarnika actress has given an explosive interview to Republic TV talking about the protest and more. She stated that international icons are trying to divide India and not just defame our country. Keep reading further.

To Republic TV, Kangana Ranaut quoted, “Coming to big revelation coming our way; you are using a very polite word ‘defame’, that it is a conspiracy to ‘defame’ India. I think this is a conspiracy to brutally divide India into pieces (Bharat ke brutally tukde karne ki saajiz hai)”

Talking about Greta’s deleted tweet that had a document talking about the protests, Kangana Ranaut said, “For us, it’s the almighty’s blessing that the kid called Greta Thunberg or something, who is an environmentalist, by mistake tweeted a document and then deleted it. It is not like that I am speaking on this issue now, ever since this agitation began or be it CAA, in that too, when people are fighting for their citizenship even though it is not being taken away, how can this happen? In that, it’s the opposite that people are being granted citizenship. Naturally, it is very clear that it is an international conspiracy.”

Kangana has been tweeting a lot about it. Talking about Rihanna, she slammed Rihanna saying that she has not spoken on international debates such as US Capitol Hill riots and more but on Farmers’ Protest. Check out Kangana’s post here.

Full interview on Saturday 9pm…. here’s a small clip, do watch when you can, demolished antinational and international terroristic forces #ConspiracyAgainstIndia https://t.co/Sx4GTbe77s — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 4, 2021

What do you think about Kangana Ranaut’s views? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

