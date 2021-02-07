There’s one breaking news coming in from ‘Stylish Star’ Allu Arjun’s camp. It’s learnt that Allu’s vanity van, Falcon, has met with an accident when returning from the sets of his upcoming movie, Pushpa. Reportedly, the van was carrying a make-up team, which was returning after a shoot in Rampachodavaram of Andhra Pradesh.

It’s been learnt that vanity van’s driver applied sudden breaks, due to which a vehicle from behind hit the van. Thankfully, the make-up team which was inside the van is safe. No cases of injuries have been reported. After the tragic incident took place, a police complaint has been filed at Khammam rural police station.

The accident of Allu Arjun’s vanity van has been reported by Times Of India.

Speaking of the film, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa is set to release on 13th August 2021. It is being helmed by Sukumar. It will be releasing in five languages simultaneously including- Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. Apart from Allu, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Arya, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj in key roles.

The film narrates the story of the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts a convoluted nexus that unfolds in the course.

It was back in April 2020 that Allu Arjun had shared posters of Pushpa. One of them was a close-up of the star in a rugged avatar, the second poster showed him seated crossed-legged on the ground with police officers standing in the background and sandalwood being loaded onto a vehicle.

There were also reports that the film will have Vijay Sethupathi playing the antagonist. Though it hasn’t been confirmed officially if it happens the film will definitely become far more exciting. Isn’t it?

