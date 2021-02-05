Amazon Prime Video drops the first poster of Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 2, announces the trailer release date
Drishyam 2’s Trailer Is Coming Soon (Photo Credit Amazon Prime Video/Twitter)

Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the first poster of the upcoming Malayalam thriller Drishyam 2, starring Mohanlal in the lead. The trailer of the film will be out on February 8th, 2021.

Written and Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 2 is the highly anticipated Malayalam thriller produced by Anthony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

The film also stars Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther and Saikumar in pivotal roles. The poster features Mohanlal aka Georgekutty in a somber mood and looking seemingly tensed, presumably setting the tone of the film.

Check the poster here:

Earlier in Jan, Mohanlal unveiled the teaser of Drishyam 2. The teaser shows Mohanal’s character Georgekutty telling a cop that he believes the new police station will protect his family. He is referring to his secret that he hopes will remain buried under the floors of the police station forever. But it seems like it will be a difficult task to do.

“‘Drishyam’ (released in 2013) was one-of-a-kind thriller, way ahead of its time, that was loved by all. With ‘Drishyam 2’, we are taking the story of Georgekutty and his family ahead from where we left it off,” said Mohanlal.

“We know viewers have waited patiently for the sequel – ‘Drishyam 2’. It is a labour of love, we hope to rise to the expectations of our die-hard fans. So sit back and enjoy from the safety of your homes with your family and loved ones,” he added.

