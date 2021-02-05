Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the first poster of the upcoming Malayalam thriller Drishyam 2, starring Mohanlal in the lead. The trailer of the film will be out on February 8th, 2021.

Advertisement

Written and Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 2 is the highly anticipated Malayalam thriller produced by Anthony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Advertisement

The film also stars Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther and Saikumar in pivotal roles. The poster features Mohanlal aka Georgekutty in a somber mood and looking seemingly tensed, presumably setting the tone of the film.

Check the poster here: