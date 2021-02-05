Actress Nidhhi Agerwal has confirmed that she will star with Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan in his upcoming film.

Advertisement

While she remains tight-lipped on details of the film, Nidhhi exclusively tells IANS: “Yes, I am doing a film with Pawan Kalyan and it feels like a dream come true to be a part of this particular project. This is my ninth film, so I am looking at this as my golden film.”

Advertisement

Talking about shooting with Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal gushes: “He is simply amazing and so good to work with. All I can say is that he is the best!”

Besides the film with Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi is also busy finishing two other projects.

“I am shooting between Chennai and Hyderabad. There is a Tamil film being directed by Magizh Thirumeni that I am shooting for in Chennai, and another film that I am shooting in Hyderabad, which will be over in the next couple of days,” Nidhhi Agerwal informs.

Must Read: Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Dilip Joshi, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah To Sushant Singh Rajput Starrer Chhichhore – Complete List Of Winners!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube