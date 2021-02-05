After the monstrous success of Baahubali all over India, SS Rajamouli is a huge name. His upcoming period drama RRR is one of the most expensive and most anticipated films of the year. The release date of the film was recently announced as Oct 13, 2021, and the now it seems the trade is super excited for it.

The recent reports even suggest that independent distributors down south are ready to shell out astronomical money to buy theatrical rights of RRR.

As per Pinkvilla, the makers of RRR have received unheard of offers from the independent distributors on southern states and the total amounts to Rs 348 crores. A source has been quoted as saying, “The RRR team has received offers from Independent distributors from different territories of Southern states which amounts to Rs 348 crore. It’s going to be the biggest deal in the history of Telugu cinema, defeating the pre-release business of Bahubali 2, which had collected approximately Rs 215 crore from the South speaking states.”

Now you know why we called the offer astronomical? But wait to know more, because if add the estimates of rest of India and overseas as well than the theatrical rights will have a value of more than 500 crores. Reportedly, the Hindi version of the film will be released by Anil Thadani’s AA Films on a commission basis. Early value of the rights has been coined somewhere near 100 crores. Additionally, the overseas theatrical rights have been already sold to Phars Films for Rs 70 crores.

The reported theatrical rights value breakdown of Southern territories is below:

Andhra Pradesh: Rs 165 crores

Nizam: Rs 75 crores

Tamil Nadu: Rs 48 crores

Karnataka: Rs 45 crores

Kerala: Rs 15 crores

Total: 348 crores (approx)

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stars Ram Charan & Jr. NTR in lead. The film set in the 1900s also stars Ajay Devgn & Alia Bhatt in important roles. Are you looking forward to this one? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

